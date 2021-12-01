By Muhammad Azizul Osman

KUALA LUMPUR – The newly detected Omicron Covid-19 variant spreads faster than other variants.

“The Omicron Covid-19 variant spreads faster than other variants and it could also cause higher risk of reinfection compared to the other VOC,” Health Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar said in a news conference today.

According to him, the dangerous variant has been detected in 20 countries, where 18 of them were imported cases.

The countries are South Africa (128 cases), Botswana (19), Netherlands (12), Portugal (13), United Kingdom (9), Hong Kong SAR China (5), Germany (5), Israel (4), Austria (4), Italy (4), Brazil (2), Japan (2), Canada (2), Denmark (2) and one each in Spain, France, Belgium and Sweden.

Meanwhile, Khairy said that the complication of Omicron is unknown at the moment, and they are also unsure if the variant contributes to the increment of hospital and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) admission rate.

“We do not know if this new variant causes worse symptoms or complications or if the current vaccines are effective against the variant,” he said in the same news conference,” he said.

As a preventive measure, Khairy said that the government will temporary close the Immigration Autogate to identify individuals from the countries that are banned from entering Malaysia.

“Flights carrying passengers from countries that have reported the Omicron VOC, or countries with high risk of Omicron VOC will only be allowed to enter Malaysia from KLIA.

“MAHB needs to provide a special gate for the flight,” he added.

According to him, airlines should be responsible in identifying travellers from countries that have reported the Omicron VOC infections or countries in the high risk list. It is also urged to provide a special lane for the identified travellers to go for health screening.

Malaysia also postponed the admission of international students and foreign workers from the countries involved with the Omicron variant.

Besides that, tourists from countries that have reported the Omicron VOC infection or the high-risk countries are not allowed to participate in the Langkawi international travel bubble.

Those with travel history to those countries for the past 14 days will also not be allowed in this programme.

“Malaysians who returned from countries that have reported Omicron VOC infection, or high-risk countries are allowed to enter Malaysia from the KLIA and they need to go for 14 days mandatory quarantine at the special quarantine centres.

“Foreign tourists tested positive for Omicron Covid-19 VOC will be isolated in the private hospitals and they need to bear their own medical costs,” Khairy added. -MalaysiaGazette

Read More:

Omicron variant: Temporary halt for transition to endemic phase — Hishammuddin

No Omicron variant in Malaysia – MOH

Omicron variant is nearing Malaysia – Dr Noor Azmi

B.1.1.529 variant detected, Malaysians forbidden from travelling to Africa