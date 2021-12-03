KUALA LUMPUR — A total of 22,707,144 individuals or 97 percent of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s COVIDNOW portal, 98.4 percent of the adult population, or 23,039,780 individuals, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, 86.3 percent of adolescents aged between 12 and 17, or 2,716,048 individuals, have completed the vaccination, while 89.8 percent or 2,826,761 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 150,357 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, with 8,649 doses as second dose, 5,408 first dose and 136,300 as booster dose.

This brings to a total of 53,828,128 doses of the vaccine, including 2,728,294 booster doses, having being administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as of yesterday. — Bernama

