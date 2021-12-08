By Kasthuri Jeevendran

KUALA LUMPUR – The Kuala Lumpur High Court reprimanded the defence team of Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor over her violation of travel order to Singapore earlier.

High Court Judge, Mohamed Zaini Mazlan reminded the defence team that he had clearly ordered the accused (Rosmah) to return from Singapore before 21 November.

He also questioned how could Rosmah still be in Singapore and did not attend the proceeding at the Court of Appeal last week.

“I read in the media that she did not return on 21 November and was still in Singapore?” he questioned the defence team.

Her defence counsel, Datuk Jagjit Singh then rose and apologised, confessing his mistakes.

“We are aware and we obey the court’s order. When we determined the date of her return, there was a need for quarantine, Your Honour. However, at there was a change in the government’s policy at the last minute, which revoked the quarantine for Singapore,” he said.

Mohamed Zaini, however, said that it is necessary to follow the court’s order, regardless of the situation.

Rosmah was called to enter her defence for instigating gratifications amounting to RM187.5 million and accepting RM6.5 million over the supply and installation of solar hybrid energy project for the rural schools in Sarawak.

She was charged for accepting the bribery amounting to RM187.5 million from the Managing Director of Jepak Holdings Sdn. Bhd., Saidi Abang Samsudin, through her former special aide as a gratification to help the company get the project via direct negotiation from the Ministry of Education.

Meanwhile, the proceeding today had to be postponed to Friday after Rosmah’s MySejahtera status turned orange, showing that she has contact with Covid-19 patient.

According to Jagjit, his client was present for the proceeding today, however, her latest MySejahtera status caused her to be denied from entering the court.

According to Jagjit, he was informed that Rosmah’s MySejahtera was showing orange colour code while her husband, Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s application was showing the red code.

When questioned by Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan if the former Prime Minister is Covid-19 positive, Jagjit said that he was unsure about the matter.

Meanwhile, Rosmah did not return home but continued to wait in her car at the court complex while waiting for the judge’s decision, who then adjourned the trial.

The judge also ordered the lawyer to ensure that Rosmah updates her MySejahtera status this Friday (10 Dec). -MalaysiaGazette

