By Kasthuri Jeevendran

KUALA LUMPUR – Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor is shocked and disappointed after the High Court ordered her to enter defence without providing any grounds or evidence for the order.

The similar question was also raised by Rosmah’s lawyer, Datuk Jagjit Singh and Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kadir.

According to Jagjit, Rosmah was saddened, shocked and distressed by the decision today as the case did not only received wide coverage but was also a high profile case.

“She was shocked as the court did not provide the actual grounds for ordering Rosmah to enter defence over the three charges against her.

“The judge did not provide any grounds for calling our client to enter defence, on the contrary, we had to speculate by assuming that it was due to prima facie.

“However, we respect this decision and we will do our best.

“Our client is very sad and shocked. We have asked her to go back to calm herself and relax,” he said.

Rosmah was shocked by that decision and she was comforted by her legal team and Najib, who hugged her and told her to be patient.

Rosmah looked calm as she told the journalist from MalaysiaGazette right after the proceeding that she was OK and she would be very tough to go through this challenge.

Rosmah will be testifying from the witness stand in her defence trial involving the solar hybrid project for 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan had ordered the wife of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to enter defence after the prosecution had established the prima facie of her case.

Meanwhile, Jagjit also said that the defence would call five or six witnesses to testify over the span of six or seven days.

He said, the defence may also be calling Najib to testify.

Senior Public Prosecutor, Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram also said that the prosecution will be offering several witness for the defence.

The court then set nine days beginning 9 June for the trial on 10, 15, 16, 17, 22, 23 June and 12 and 15 July. -MalaysiaGazette

