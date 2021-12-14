KUALA LUMPUR – The Malaysia – Singapore Land Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) will be extended to all categories of travellers from 20 December.

Citizens and permanent residents of the two countries may enter the countries via the Causeway using the land VTL.

The Ministry of International Trade and Industry said, all travellers must be fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated children below the age of 12 must be accompanied by fully vaccinated parents or guardian.

Eligible travellers would be subjected to Covid-19 screening and detailed health requirements determined by each country.

The land-VTL is only limited to bus services where the passengers would board and disembark at the Larkin Sentral Bus Terminal in Malaysia while the Queen Street Terminal and the Woodlands Temporary Bus Interchange were used in Singapore.

Travellers from Singapore who wish to enter Malaysia through land VTL must register at https://mysafetravel.gov.my while, the travellers from Malaysia to Singapore must register at https://go.gov.sg/vtl-portal prior to purchase their tickets. Further information on the land VTL could be obtained via https://www.miti.gov.my and https://www.safetravel.ica.gov.sg. – MalaysiaGazette

