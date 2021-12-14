By Kumara Sabapatty

KUALA LUMPUR – A garbage collector at a flat in Cheras was shocked when he discovered the body of a newborn baby in the trash bin yesterday.

Heartbreaking, the unfortunate baby was lifeless and the incident shocked the residents of the housing area.

The Cheras District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Idzam Jaafar said that the incident happened yesterday at the Bandar Tun Razak flat.

“On Monday, at around 5.50 pm, the police received a call from the public on the discovery of a baby in the trash bin. The witness who found the baby is a non-citizen man who works as a cleaner for the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

“He alleged that he found the body of a baby girl who still had her umbilical cord attached while collecting trash below the flat.

“The worker informed his supervisor about the dead newborn baby girl who did not have any clothes on,” he said in a statement today.

The body of the baby girl was sent to the Canselor Tuanku Muhriz UKM Hospital in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur for post-mortem today.

According to him, no personal identification was found on the unfortunate baby and the police are carrying in depth investigation to seek the inhumane perpetrator.

“The case is investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code for concealing birth by secretly disposing dead body. The case is still under investigation and no arrest has been made at the moment.

The police urged anyone with information on the baby dumping to contact the Cheras District Police Headquarters at 013-2165881, Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-2146 0584/ 585 or their nearest police station. -MalaysiaGazette