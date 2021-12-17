By Kamariah Khalidi

KUALA LUMPUR – 37 Covid-19 deaths were reported as of last midnight based on the data shared by the Ministry of Health (MOH) via the COVIDNOW website. From that amount, four cases were brought in dead (BID).

With the new addition, the cumulative death toll of the viral infection has reached 31,026 people.

Penang recorded the highest number of new Covid-19 deaths with six cases, followed by Johor, Kedah, Perak and Terengganu which recorded four cases each.

Meanwhile, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang and Selangor recorded three deaths each respectively while Kuala Lumpur recorded two deaths.

Kelantan and Melaka recorded one Covid-19 death each in its state.

Meanwhile, no new death was reported in Perlis, Sarawak, Putrajaya and Labuan yesterday.

On another development, the website also reported 56,229 active cases in the country and 4,257 Covid-19 patients are under treatment at the hospitals nationwide.

There are 46,826 individuals under home quarantine (83.3 percent) while 4,763 individuals (8.5 percent) are placed at the Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centre. -MalaysiaGazette

