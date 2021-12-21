Datuk Ab Aziz Kaprawi was tested positive of Covid-19 and being treated at the Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital in Batu Pahat, Johor. PIX: Ab Aziz’s Facebook
Datuk Ab Aziz Kaprawi was tested positive of Covid-19 and being treated at the Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital in Batu Pahat, Johor. PIX: Ab Aziz’s Facebook. Ab Aziz disahkan positif Covid-19 dan dirawat di Hospital Sultanah Nora Ismail di Batu Pahat, Johor kerana tekanan oksigennya rendah pada 16 Disember lalu.- Gambar FB Ab Aziz.

KUALA LUMPUR – Former Deputy Minister, Datuk Ab Aziz Kaprawi who has been infected by Covid-19 may be put to sleep.

His brother, Khir Johari said that the final decision is in the hands of the doctors.

“Nevertheless, on behalf of my family, I would like to ask for you to pray for my brother so that he could be saved and return to his health,” he said in his social media post last night.

Ab Aziz he is currently under treatment at the Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital in Batu Pahat, Johor due to his low oxygen level on 16 December. -MalaysiaGazette

