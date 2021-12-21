KUALA LUMPUR – Former Deputy Minister, Datuk Ab Aziz Kaprawi who has been infected by Covid-19 may be put to sleep.

His brother, Khir Johari said that the final decision is in the hands of the doctors.

“Nevertheless, on behalf of my family, I would like to ask for you to pray for my brother so that he could be saved and return to his health,” he said in his social media post last night.

Ab Aziz he is currently under treatment at the Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital in Batu Pahat, Johor due to his low oxygen level on 16 December. -MalaysiaGazette