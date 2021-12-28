By Malinda Abdul Malik

SUNGAI PETANI – The police have successfully arrested Long Tiger at a residence in a sugarcane farm at Jalan Kuala Ketil today, 13 days after he escaped from the Tangkak Magistrate Court lockup.

Abdul Hamim Ab Hamid, 32, a Rohingya ethnic man was arrested by the police from the Bukit Aman Serious Crimes Investigation Department (D9) at about 3.15pm this evening.

A source told MalaysiaGazette that the suspect tried to escape from the roof once he detected the presence of the authority, however, the police managed to catch him.

“The suspect sustained injuries on his head, chest, lips and hands after he slipped off the roof while trying to escape.

“Besides Long Tiger, the police also arrested a 46-year-old effeminate man from one of the rooms in that house,” said the source.

Meanwhile, the Kedah Police Chief, Datuk Kamarulzaman Mamat refused to comment on the arrest.

“A news conference on the arrest will be conducted by the Johor Police Contingent,” he said briefly.

Besides that, the official Facebook of the Johor Police also mentioned that a special news conference on the arrest of the fugitive will be held tomorrow by the Johor Police Chief, Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

The media reported earlier that Long Tiger escaped from the Tangkak Magistrate Court lockup in Johor on 15 December through the main door of the court at 11.55 am prior to the trial.

The suspect was transferred out from the Sungai Udang Prison in Melaka by the police a day before the incident to be trialled under Section 388 of the Penal Code.

The proceeding which was supposed to start at 10.00am was adjourned while waiting for the accused defence counsel.

However, several policemen who brought the suspect to the court realised that the accused had run away after seeing him leaving the court via the main door heading towards the gate. -MalaysiaGazette