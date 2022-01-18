By Malinda Abdul Malik

NIBONG TEBAL – The school session for 10 schools had to be postponed for three days beginning tomorrow following the air pollution due to the fire at the Pulau Burung landfill.

The schools affected are Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Seri Nibong, SMK Methodist, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Seri Sentosa, SK Keledang Jaya, SK Methodist, SK Nibong Tebal, Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKT) Ladang Byram, SJKT Ladang Changkat, Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Pai Teik and SJKT Nibong Tebal.

The Penang Environment, Welfare and Caring Society Chairman, Phee Boon Poh said, the deferment was made for the safety of the residents, students and staff of the school as the fire has caused air pollution.

He said, the decision was made during the District Disaster Management Meeting yesterday.

“Throughout that period, the students will undergo Home-based Teaching and Learning (PdPR) session, meanwhile, the reopening of schools will be informed latest by 22 January, based on the decision by the Seberang Perai Selatan district Disaster Committee.

“Besides that, the 10 schools are urged to notify the canteen operators, school bus operators and relevant parties for early preparations,” he said in a statement today.

According to Boon Poh, the residents are urged to reduce outdoor activities and seek treatment immediately at their nearest clinic or hospital if they are unwell.

For the record, the 16.19 hectares landfill was reported to be on fire at 4.43 pm on 12 January, however, to date, the fire still could not be put down totally.

The area of fire is estimated at around 6.5 hectares. -MalaysiaGazette