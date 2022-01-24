KUALA LUMPUR – The Member of Parliament (MP) of Kangar, Noor Amin Ahmad admitted his mistakes by sharing a fake Facebook post of Datuk Seri Najib Razak saying ‘Selamat Jalan’ (Goodbye) to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said, he made the mistake after being driven by anger of seeing such comments on a person who is unwell due to their political differences.

“Therefore, I apologise over the mistake,” he said in a Facebook post.

According to Noor Amin, Najib left a comment on his Facebook post to prove that the original status shared by Adam Mukhriz Mohd Muhayeedin, Tun Dr Mahathir’s aide on Twitter was fake.

“I left a comment depicting that the status was written by cybertroopers who managed his Facebook account as it was impossible for him to write such things.

“After the status was proven to be untrue, I admitted my mistake of sharing the screenshot and removed it from the public’s view,” he said.

Earlier, Najib said in a Facebook post that he has instructed his lawyer to pursue a civil suit against Noor Amin and Adam Mukhriz.

Adam, who first shared the screenshot of ‘Selamat Jalan’, purportedly uploaded by Najib on his Facebook status on the day the news of Dr Mahathir was admitted into the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of the National Heart Institute (IJN) was broke.

According to Najib, who is also the MP of Pekan, his Facebook’s activity log showed that he has never uploaded that status.

Therefore, he has instructed his lawyer to file a defamation suit against Noor Amin and Adam if they refuse to apologise and retract the fake screenshot. -MalaysiaGazette