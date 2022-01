By Mohd Zaini Samsu Hadi

KUALA LUMPUR – New Covid-19 infections have exceeded the 4,000 cases mark today with 4,066 cases.

Director-General of Health, Tan Sri Dr. Noor Hisham Abdullah said that the new addition shifted the cumulative cases in the country to 2,840,225.

Yesterday (24 January 2022), the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 3,214 new Covid-19 cases. – MalaysiaGazette

