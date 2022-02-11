By Muhammad Azizul Osman

KUALA LUMPUR – 188 new cases of variants of concern (VOC) have been detected by the Ministry of Health (MOH) from 9 February until today (11 Feb).

Director-General of Health, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that from the amount, 119 cases were the Omicron variant.

“All 188 new cases have been identified by the Institute of Medical Research (IMR).

“This turned the cumulative cases infected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus that are categorised as VOC and Variants of Interests (VOI) to 7,586 cases,” he said in a statement today.

According to Noor Hisham, from that amount, 69 Delta variant cases have been detected by MOH.

As of today, 7,566 VOC cases have been detected, meanwhile, 20 cases were VOI.

A total of 6,504 Delta variant cases and 815 Omicron variant cases have been detected by the MOH. Besides that, there were also 233 Beta variant cases and 14 Alpha Variant cases.

Earlier today, Noor Hisham said that Malaysia has reported 20,939 Covid-19 positive cases today.

““From the 20,939 daily cases reported today, 118 case (0.56%) were Category 3, 4 and 5 and 20,821 cases (99.44%) were category 1 & 2,” said Dr. Noor Hisham.

From that figure, 20,818 cases were local infections involving 20,315 citizens and 503 non-citizens.

Meanwhile, there were 121 imported cases involving 69 citizens and 52 non-citizens.

According to Noor Hisham, 155 cases were under treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 80 cases required respiratory support.

At the same time, 5,807 Covid-19 patients have fully recovered from the disease, shifting the cumulative recoveries to 2,841,271 cases. – MalaysiaGazette

