By Muhammad Azizul Osman

KUALA LUMPUR – The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 20,939 new Covid-19 cases today.

According to the Director-General of Health, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, the cumulative Covid-19 cases in the country has reached 2,996,361 cases.

“From the 20,939 daily cases reported today, 118 case (0.56%) were Category 3, 4 and 5 and 20,821 cases (99.44%) were category 1 & 2,” said Dr. Noor Hisham.

From the breakdown, 15,640 positive cases were in Category 2, while 5,181 cases were category 1. -MalaysiaGazette

Read More:

19,090 new Covid-19 cases, highest in 149 days

Covid-19 infection continues to rise, 17,134 cases today