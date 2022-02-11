By Muhammad Azizul Osman

KUALA LUMPUR – The President of PAS, Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang confirmed that Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali has been sacked as the Secretary of PAS Syura Ulama Council effective of yesterday (10 Feb).

Abdul Hadi said, Khairuddin was dropped due to disciplinary issues.

“As his appointment into the Syura Council was made by the PAS Central Committee, thus, the PAS Central has revoked his appointment.

“Therefore, he is no longer the Secretary of PAS Syura Council effective of yesterday (Thursday),” he said at Marang last night.

According to Abdul Hadi, the termination was made by the PAS Central Committee.

In January, Khairuddin was dropped as the PAS Central Committee Member merely two months after his appointment.

The former Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities was reappointed as central committee member after his defeat in the 67th PAS General Election on 7 November last year. – MalaysiaGazette