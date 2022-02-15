By Manzaidi Mohd Amin

KUALA LUMPUR – Covid-19 infection continued to increase today to 22,133 daily cases, shifting the cumulative cases to 3,083,683.

Director-General of Health, Tan Sri Dr. Noor Hisham Abdullah said that from the amount, only 20 cases or 0.09 percent were in Category 5, meanwhile, 24 cases or 0.11 percent were in Category 4 and 102 cases or 0.46 percent were in Category 3.

5,831 cases were in Category 1 while 16,156 cases were in Category 2.

Yesterday, Malaysia recorded 21,315 Covid-19 positive cases. -MalaysiaGazette

