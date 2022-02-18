TENOM – Renowned Islamic preacher Ustaz Ebit Lew was slapped with 11 charges at the court, including sexual harassment.

Ebit, 37, arrived at the court at around 9.00 am this morning in a Toyota Vellfire, accompanied by his supporters.

Meanwhile, the court compound was also guarded by the police since early this morning.

Ebit is currently doing charity works at Sabah.

The Bukit Aman Director of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan is scheduled to conduct a news conference on the case after Ebit’s proceeding. -MalaysiaGazette

Read More:

Police urge witnesses, victims of sexual harassment involving renowned preacher to come forward

Firdaus Wong shares video clip of sexual assault victim’s brother