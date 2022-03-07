By Shawaliah Hadir

KUALA LUMPUR – The former Chairman of the Labuan Offshore Financial Services Authority (LFSA) pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court for abusing his position to gain gratification in order to protect the Kensington Trust Labuan from being taken action by the LFSA.

Based on the charges, on 18 November, Azizan Abd Rahman, as the Director and Trust Officer of the Kensington Trust Labuan, was charged with committing the offence at the LFSA Office, 10th Floor, Mercu UEM, KL Sentral.

He was charged under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Act 2009 (Act 694). If found guilty, Azizan, 67, would face imprisonment of not more than 20 years and fined not less than five times of the gratification.

Jude Rozina Ayob fixed bail at RM50,000. Azizan was also ordered to surrender his international passport to the court until the trial completes. The Sessions Court also fixed 5 April 2022 for the mention of the case.

In a separate charge, Azizan was accused for not declaring his interest as the Director and Trust Officer in Kensington Trust Labuan Limited, the financial institution to LFSA. For that, he was charged under Section 17(1) of the LFSA Act 1996 (Act 545).

The prosecutors then requested for both charges to be trialled together. -MalaysiaGazette

Read More:

Labuan MP pleads not guilty for power abuse