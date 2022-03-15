KUALA LUMPUR – 92 cases of Covid-19 death were reported yesterday. From that amount, 33 cases were brought-in-dead (BID) who died before seeking treatment at the hospital.

The addition increased the pandemic death toll in Malaysia to 33,899 cases.

Kedah recorded the highest number of deaths with 28 cases, followed by Johor (15) and Selangor (14).

Penang (7), Perak (6); five cases each in Negeri Sembilan, Pahang and Sabah while Sarawak and Terengganu recorded three cases each.

308,942 active cases were reported in the country as of last midnight.

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), 8,400 individuals have been admitted into the hospital and 388 were admitted into the intensive care unit (ICU). From that amount, 215 cases required respiratory support.

As of yesterday, the country had recorded a cumulative of 3,817,126 Covid-19 infections and 21,636 new daily cases. -MalaysiaGazette

