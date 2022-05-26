KUALA LUMPUR – The Prime Minister is urged to not compromise with any individual who hops party and maintains their position as Cabinet Minister.

According to Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri needs to be stern in handling the anti-party hopping issues among the people’s representatives as he implements the anti-party hopping law.

The President of UMNO said, there are many Members of Parliament (MP) who are loyal to the party and should be considered to fill the position as the Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities held by Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin.

Ahmad Zahid responded to Zuraida’s action of leaving Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia for Parti Bangsa Malaysia.

In his statement, Ahmad Zahid also wanted to expedite the Anti-Party Hopping Law. Without it, the confidence crisis towards the democracy system and political institution would cause a low turnout during the polling day for the next General Election.

He said, the Ampang MP left Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) earlier to join Bersatu and now, she ditched Bersatu to join PBM. This gives the voters a picture as if it is very easy for the MPs in Malaysia to change party according to their personal liking.

The unending party-hopping has disappointed the people and showed that there is no regulation on the MPs and they are free to do anything they wish. -MalaysiaGazette

