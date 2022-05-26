KUALA LUMPUR – The Member of Parliament of Ampang, Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin has left Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and joined Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM).

“I have been thinking about national politics and my future political direction. I got the feedback from my close supporters, my voters in Ampang, my colleagues in the government, representatives from the civil community organisations and the representatives from the business and corporate sectors.

“After making deep consideration, I have decided to join Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM). I believe in the fight of this party and I am very attracted to its six core principles,” she said in a statement.

Her latest statement answered various speculations about Zuraida and PBM as her name has been mentioned on several occasions as the leader of PBM. Furthermore, Zuraida did not deny the speculations. On the contrary, she stated her readiness to consider any offer.

With her statement, Zuraida said that she will be meeting Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob soon to discuss about her resignation as the Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities.

“We will also be discussion about the position and direction of PBM to further strengthen the Keluarga Malaysia government. I have full confidence on the wisdom of the Prime Minister,” she added.

Zuraida is currently in Turkey to fulfil an invitation to deliver a speech in conjunction with the Opening Ceremony of the Seventh Pioneer Women’s Coalition for Al-Quds and Palestine Summit.

She is scheduled to return to Malaysia on 2 June after fulfilling the invitation from the Malaysian Timber Business and Market Expansion Mission with the Malaysian Timber Council in Athens, Greece.

Despite changing her party, she will continue to support the government led by Ismail Sabri, in line with the position of PBM.

“I see a lot of potentials in PBM, especially when Malaysians are bored of the old politics which hinders the development of the country. God willing, with my involvement and my experience, I can help the PBM to achieve greater heights, especially in the coming General Election. My involvement will also fill the void of women leadership in the country,” she said.

She also accorded her gratitude for to Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Ismail Sabri for their trust by appointing her as a Cabinet Minister.

“Throughout my service at two ministries, I have tried to give my best, bring positive changes to the people and their live. I also wish to thank everyone for their strong support throughout my service in the two ministries.

“Finally, I apologise humbly for any shortcomings and my weaknesses. I pray for the best and may my new political chapter receive the support from everyone for our beloved country,” she added. -MalaysiaGazette