By Muhammad Azizul Osman

KAJANG – Secretary-General of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) rejected the analysis of a former lecturer who alleged that 10 Members of Parliament (MP) will withdraw their support to the government if Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin is not maintained in the Cabinet.

According to Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, the statement from the political analyst was merely an assumption and he did not think that would happen.

“That was only his analysis. It was up to the people who analyses things. They were merely making assumptions,” he told the media today.

Earlier, the Home Minister was asked to comment on a media report which quoted the former lecturer from Universiti Sains Malaysia, Ahmad Atory Hussain who did not reject the possibility that 10 former PKR MP would withdraw their support for Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob if Zuraida is dropped out from the Cabinet.

Atory said, it would not be easy for Ismail Sabri to kick sack Zuraida despite she has left Bersatu to join Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM).

According to him, Zuraida clearly has her influence among the former PKR MP and members.

In February 2020, Zuraida and 10 other MPs made the similar move by quitting Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) to form an independent bloc in the Dewan Rakyat. Then then gave their support to the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government led by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Those who left PKR were Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (Gombak), Zuraida Kamaruddin (Ampang), Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (Indera Mahkota), Baru Bian (Selangau), Datuk Kamaruddin Jaffar (Bandar Tun Razak), Datuk Mansor Othman (Nibong Tebal), Datuk Rashid Hasnon (Batu Pahat), Datuk Seri Dr Santhara Kumar (Segamat), Ali Biju (Saratok), Willie Mongin (Puncak Borneo) and Jonathan Yasin (Ranau). – MalaysiaGazette

Read More:

Zuraida attends Cabinet meeting this morning

I will release my position as Minister if PM wants me to – Zuraida

Power to appoint minister not in the hands of Bersatu President – Isham

Don’t maintain people who hop party in the cabinet – Zahid

Zuraida leaves Bersatu, joins PBM

Strike off or maintain Zuraida?