By Haslina AR Kamaludin

KUALA LUMPUR – The rights to determine the position of minister does not lie in the hands of the party. According to the Constitution, it is the rights of the Prime Minister.

The Selangor Barisan Nasional (BN) Communications Chief, Isham Jalil said, the law did not mention any quota for parties on each appointment.

“I received the news yesterday that there were rumours about appointing a Deputy Prime Minister from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and another Member of Parliament (MP) or Senator from Bersatu, who will become minister to replace Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin.

“The President of Bersatu, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said that the minister position vacated by Zuraida is their rights and quota.

“I wish to remind Muhyiddin that the power to appoint Deputy Prime Minister and Cabinet Minister lies in the hands of the Prime Minister, not the President of Bersatu,” he said in a Facebook post today.

He further explained that Muhyiddin could not overtake the Prime Minister and needs to leave it to the Prime Minister for consideration and decision.

“He needs to accept the discretion and decision of the Prime Minister even if it does not favour him.

“Muhyiddin needs to follow the law, and not makes his own rules,” he added.

Meanwhile, Isham said that it is illogical to appoint a Deputy Prime Minister and Minister from Bersatu now.

“They (Bersatu) lost terribly in the recent elections, including Melaka and Johor. It is obvious that the people are rejecting them and their position in the government dis not get the mandate from the people.

“When they (Bersatu) jumped ship, they have lost the legitimacy of democracy,” he said.

He further labelled the ministers in Bersatu as incompetent and party-hoppers.

“If, anyone of them is appointed to become Deputy Prime Minister of Minister, it will weaken the government and increase the negative perception of the people towards the government.

“The country does not need incompetent ministers and party-hoppers who are crazy about power and selfish,” he added.

According to him, Malaysia needs efficient ministers with integrity and principles, especially in critical times.

In a statement yesterday, Muhyiddin said that Bersatu will submit the candidate’s name to replace the Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities. According to him, Zuraida was appointed as a minister on the quota of Bersatu.

Muhyiddin issued the statement after Zuraida, who is also the Member of Parliament of Ampang announced her resignation as the Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities and the Supreme Council Members of Bersatu to join Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM). – MalaysiaGazette

