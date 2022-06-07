By Muhammad Azizul Osman

KUALA LUMPUR – Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities, Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin is ready to release her position in the Cabinet if the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob requests her to do so.

She has already come to the decision when she announced her resignation as a minister on 26 May.

“If the PM says let go, I will let go,” she said in a news conference after launching MRC Global Funding for Rubber Innovation today.

Meanwhile, Zuraida said that Ismail Sabri has not summoned her for a meeting yet.

“I am on the standby mode to meet the Prime Minister this afternoon but I haven’t been summoned yet.

“He told me to meet him this week, so, I’m in the standby mode,” she said.

When asked if she will attend the Cabinet meeting tomorrow, Zuraida said that she is still a minister.

On her position in Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM), Zuraida merely answered that her membership is still in question.

“It’s in the process. My membership has not been decided yet,” she said.

Zuraida announced her resignation as the Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities earlier.

In her statement on 26 May, the Ampang Member of Parliament announced her decision to leave Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) to join PBM. – MalaysiaGazette

