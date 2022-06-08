By Muhammad Azizul Osman

KUALA LUMPUR – The Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities, Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin was at the Perdana Putra in Putrajaya for the Cabinet meeting today.

According to a source, the Ampang Member of Parliament (MP) entered government administration building at 9.40 am.

“Yes, Datuk Zuraida attended the Cabinet meeting today,” the source told MalaysiaGazette today.

The weekly Cabinet Meeting is chaired by Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Yesterday, Zuraida said that she is ready to relinquish her position as the Minister if Ismail Sabri orders her to do so.

“If he asks me to release, I will release,” she said in a news conference yesterday.

Zuraida announced her resignation as the Supreme Council Member of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) on 26 May. She also announced that she will be joining a new party, Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM). – MalaysiaGazette

