Malaysia & Public Holidays, May we strike a balance?

As a single parent in Malaysia, I can attest to the challenges of managing work and family responsibilities with the abundance of public holidays in the country. While it’s great to have so many opportunities to spend time with my child, it can take some work to maintain a consistent work schedule and meet the demands of my job.

One of the main challenges is finding reliable childcare during the holidays. With so many public holidays throughout the year, it can be tough to find someone to watch my child while I’m at work. And even when I do manage to secure childcare, it can be expensive and take a toll on my finances.

Additionally, the constant interruption of holidays can make it difficult to maintain a steady income. As a single parent, I rely on my job to provide for my family, and frequent holidays can lead to a decrease in productivity and income.

On top of that, trying to balance work and family responsibilities can be emotionally taxing. With so many holidays, it can be hard to find time to focus on work or personal projects, which can lead to feelings of stress and frustration.

Despite these challenges, I do appreciate the cultural significance of the public holidays in Malaysia and the opportunities they provide for spending quality time with my child. But as a single parent, it’s important to find ways to balance work and family responsibilities, even with the interruptions of holidays.

One solution is to plan ahead and communicate with my employer about my availability during the holidays. By being proactive and discussing my needs, I can work with my employer to find solutions that meet both of our needs.

Overall, as a single parent in Malaysia, I understand the value of public holidays, but also the challenges they can present. With careful planning and communication, it’s possible to find a balance between work and family responsibilities, even with the interruptions of holidays.

Till the next, Kerina K