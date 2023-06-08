Are you an adult with ADHD?

As someone who has lived with high functioning ADHD and anxiety for most of my life, I can say that it’s not always easy. My daily routine and thought process can be quite different from those around me, and it can be a challenge to manage my symptoms and live a fulfilling life.

Mornings can be particularly difficult. It can be hard to get going and set a clear plan for the day ahead when my mind is racing with a million different thoughts. But over time, I’ve learned to take things one step at a time and break down larger tasks into more manageable parts. I also find it helpful to write out my goals for the day and keep a schedule to help me stay on track.

One of the biggest challenges I face is managing my attention. I can easily get distracted by things that interest me, and it can be hard to switch my focus when needed. However, I’ve learned to use this to my advantage by finding ways to make the most of my hyperfocus when it’s needed. I also take frequent breaks and try to stay organized to help me stay on task.

Anxiety is another challenge that I face daily. It’s not just a feeling of nervousness or worry, but a constant state of fear and uncertainty. However, I’ve found that there are ways to manage my anxiety and reduce its impact on my life. I use breathing exercises and mindfulness techniques to stay present in the moment and manage my thoughts. I also find regular exercise to be helpful in reducing my anxiety levels.

Social situations can be particularly challenging for me. I struggle with impulse control and find it hard to stay engaged in conversations. However, I’ve learned to be patient with myself and use strategies like deep breathing and mindfulness to help me stay present in the moment. I also make an effort to surround myself with people who are understanding and supportive of my challenges.

While it’s not always easy to live with high functioning ADHD and anxiety, I’ve learned to embrace my differences and focus on my strengths. I’ve found that my ADHD allows me to think creatively and come up with unique solutions to problems, while my anxiety helps me stay alert and prepared for whatever challenges may come my way. With the right support and strategies in place, I believe that anyone can manage their symptoms and live a fulfilling life.

With love & light,

Kerina K