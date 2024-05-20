ISTANBUL – Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has been diagnosed with a lung infection and is undergoing treatment involving antibiotics.

“After undergoing a medical examination at the Royal Clinics at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques has been diagnosed with lung inflammation,” Anadolu Agency (AA) quoted the official Saudi Press Agency, citing the Royal Court statement.

“The medical team has prescribed a course of antibiotics for his treatment,” it added.

Earlier in the day, a statement from the Royal Court said that King Salman “will undergo medical examinations today at the Royal Clinics of Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah due to a high fever and joint pain.”

King Salman, 88, underwent routine examinations in April at King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Jeddah, where he spent several hours before being discharged.

Previously, he was admitted to the hospital in May 2022 for a colonoscopy and other medical tests. He also underwent gallbladder removal surgery in 2020.

King Salman has been ruling Saudi Arabia since 2015 after spending two and a half years as Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister.

— BERNAMA-ANADOLU