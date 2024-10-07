Netanyahu had pledged to “crush… and destroy” the militants as fighting began last October, but troops have returned to several areas across Gaza where they had previously conducted operations against Hamas, only to find militants regrouping.

In late September Israel turned its focus north, intensifying military action against Iran-backed Hezbollah, which had been routinely sending rockets over the border from Lebanon in support of Hamas.

“A year ago, we suffered a terrible blow. Over the past 12 months, we have completely transformed reality,” Netanyahu said during a visit to the Lebanon border, according to his office.

Hamas on Sunday called the October 7 attack “glorious” and said the Palestinians were “writing a new history with their resistance”.

Their attack resulted in the deaths of 1,205 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures that include hostages killed in captivity. Dozens of other hostages are still held.

At last 370 people were killed at one location alone, the Nova rave in the Negev desert, which was commemorated with candles, prayer and music in Tel Aviv on Sunday.

In northern Gaza, the military said it had encircled the Jabaliya area after indications Hamas was rebuilding there despite a year of air strikes and fighting.

Rescuers said 17 people, including nine children, had been killed on Sunday by Israeli air strikes on the area.

Israel’s military offensive in Gaza has killed at least 41,870 people, the majority of them civilians, according to figures provided by the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry and described as reliable by the UN.

Most of Gaza’s population is displaced and much of the territory’s housing and other infrastructure destroyed.

Despite fighting, which has escalated in Lebanon since late September, and the threat of war with Iran, Netanyahu told French President Emmanuel Macron in a phone call that Israel’s actions in Lebanon would help bring “stability, security and peace in the entire region”, according to Netanyahu’s office.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati appealed to the international community to push Israel for a ceasefire.

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris said in a pre-recorded interview that Washington was “not going to stop” pressuring Israel and Arab leaders to agree a Gaza truce.

The leaders of Jordan and the United Arab Emirates called for intensified international efforts to stop both wars. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani warned the fighting could “plunge the region and the world into prolonged conflicts”.

Such appeals, and efforts by mediators, failed to secure a truce and hostage-release deal in Gaza. Critics of Netanyahu accuse him of obstructing such a deal.

Israel has been on high alert in the run-up to the October 7 anniversary, which the military said could lead to “attacks on the home front”.

In southern Israel’s Beersheba central bus station, a border policewoman was killed and 10 other people injured, first responders said. Police called it a suspected “terrorist” attack, adding that the assailant had also been killed.

Official Lebanese media late Sunday reported four Israeli strikes on Hezbollah’s south Beirut stronghold, shortly after the latest calls by Israel’s military for residents to leave the area.

Israel’s military said it struck weapons storage facilities and infrastructure while taking measures “to mitigate the risk of harming civilians”.

In a later statement, they said the latest strikes had “struck Hezbollah terrorist targets and weapons storage facilities in Beirut”.

Late Sunday, Lebanon’s health ministry said six people were killed and 13 wounded in an Israeli strike on the village of Keyfoun, 20 kilometres (12 miles) from Beirut.

It said Israeli strikes around the country killed 25 people the day before.

Hezbollah said Sunday it launched attack drones towards a military base near the northern Israeli city of Haifa. It later said it had targeted a second base nearby with a salvo of rockets.

Israel’s military said rockets fired from northern Gaza had crossed into Israel, with one intercepted and the rest falling on open areas.

UN peacekeepers accused the Israeli military of compromising their safety by operating “immediately adjacent” to one of their positions in south Lebanon.

UNIFIL previously said it had rejected an Israeli request to relocate some of its peacekeepers. – AFP

– Foreigners flee –

Israel, which began ground operations in Lebanon last Monday, says it aims to allow tens of thousands of Israelis displaced over the past year by Hezbollah rocket fire into northern Israel to return home.

Tehran, which backs armed groups across the Middle East, on Tuesday launched around 200 missiles at Israel in revenge for Israeli killings of militant leaders including Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.

Israeli officials including Netanyahu have said Israel will respond to Iran’s missile barrage, most of which was intercepted by the country’s sophisticated air defences.

Iran has prepared its own plan to respond to a possible Israeli attack, Tasnim news agency reported, citing an informed source.

Flights at some Iranian airports were suspended Sunday, Tehran’s aviation body announced, citing “operational restrictions”.

Across Lebanon, strikes have killed more than 1,110 people since September 23, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Lebanon’s Director General of Education Imad Achkar said Sunday that 40 percent of Lebanon’s 1.25 million school pupils had been displaced by Israel’s strikes.

Several countries have been evacuating their nationals from Lebanon.

Gaza’s health ministry said Sunday an Israeli strike on a mosque-turned-shelter in central Deir el-Balah had killed 26 people. Israel said it had targeted Hamas militants.

Ahead of the October 7 anniversary, tens of thousands of protesters marched in cities around the world over the weekend calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon.