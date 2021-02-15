KUALA LUMPUR – Managing disciplinary issues of patients is the biggest challenge faced by the workers at the Covid-19 Low Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC 2.0) in Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS).

They have to face various stubborn patients who insist on smoking and even gambling while receiving treatment at the centre.

“The treatment centre has lodged police report on the gambling cases so that the police can investigate and take actions,” said its Director, Dr. Shahabuddin Ibrahim in his interview with Oriental Daily.

On the smoking within the facility, Dr. Shahabuddin said that despite the patients have been inspected prior to their admission into the ward, some forbidden items have been ‘smuggled’ in successfully.

“Some patients are very cunning and that is a challenge for us.

“We need to conduct spot checks in the ward to detect forbidden items,” he told Oriental Daily.

According to him, there are also petty and weird cases among the patients such as the incidences of stealing their friend’s pillow and comparing the food they receive. Some patients fight merely because they receive chicken wing while other patients get drumstick.

“Security team will try to resolve the conflicts among patients so that the medical team can focus on providing treatment for the patients,” he said.

Closed circuit television (CCTV) is also used to monitor the patients to avoid arguments from erupting into a big fight. –MalaysiaGazette

