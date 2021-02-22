BUKIT MERTAJAM – The Member of Parliament of Bukit Mertajam, Steven Sim has seen various attitude of the people while handing out free laptop and tablet computer to the needy.

While households with luxury cars such as Vellfire also applied for the free computer, some low income families on the other hand, are shy to apply for the aid.

Steven told Sinchew Daily that some families claimed that they do not have computer, however, a visit to their home found the opposite situation.

“During the home visit, the mother told us that they do not have computer at home, however, the child at home was screaming, asking the family members to hide their computer immediately.

“I truly hope that those who really need it will make an application as our resources are limited,” he said.

Steven also revealed that some families with luxury cars such as Vellfire and Mercedes also applied for the free computer.

“I understand that perhaps some people have luxury cars, but they have lost their business and job due to the pandemic.

“Besides that, some families have many children and would like additional computer,” he said.

Therefore, according to Steven, he had to do four stages of screening to ensure that only those who really need it would get the facility.

“We only have 400 sets but we have received 1,500 applications.

“We will prioritise on college, university and upper secondary students in distributing the laptops.

“For Form one and below, including year five and six primary school students, they would be given the tablets,” he said.

Due to the lack of resources, Steven said that Year One to Four students would not receive those gadgets at the moment. –MalaysiaGazette