KUALA LUMPUR – The Members of Parliament (MP) will finally be briefed on the Proclamation of Emergency which was declared since 11 January.

Referring to a social media post by the Secretary-General of UMNO cum the Member of Parliament of Pontian, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, he said: “To attend a briefing on the Proclamation of Emergency with the MP. Yes, we’re only going to be briefed now,” he twitted along with a picture of him having breakfast in his car.

Several MP from the opposition and some from the government have often raised the need for a briefing on the declaration of emergency.

The government has set up the 2021 Special Emergency Independent Committee which encompasses the involvement of the MP from the opposition.

The independent committee is led by former Chief Justice, Tun Ariffin Zakaria.- MalaysiaGazette

