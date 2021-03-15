KUALA LUMPUR – The President of PAS, Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang has received his Covid-19 vaccination at the Chendering Health Clinic, Kuala Terengganu yesterday.

The Member of Parliament of Marang announced the news on his vaccination through a Facebook post.

“Alhamdullilah (Praise God), I have received my Covid-19 vaccine injection at the Chenderiang Health Clinic today (yesterday),” he said.

According to him, the vaccine he received is one of the ways to increase herd immunity among the people to be immunised towards the cause of the disease.

“The focus of the government now is to take care of the people as their priority, in our phase of battling the outbreak, especially from the aspect of the health safety.

“At the same time, the government is working on recovering the economy of the people which is badly affected by the outbreak that we are currently facing,” he said.

He said, the ulama has stated a fiqh which translates to ‘to get rid of the danger’.

According to him, a danger can be got rid of through various ways, one if it is to take precautionary measures.

Therefore, Abdul Hadi said that the vaccine can get rid of the danger and the vaccination meets the fiqh.

“Insya-Allah (God willing), with this vaccine, we can reduce the Covid-19 infection.

“I urge all Malaysians and everyone residing in Malaysia to register themselves for the Covid-19 vaccination through the MySejahtera application,” he added.

He also hopes that all noble efforts to protect oneself, family and community will be blessed by Allah SWT. –MalaysiaGazette

Read More:

Noraini prioritises MoHE frontliners in receiving vaccine

KJ to take any Covid-19 vaccine injection but Pfizer

Cancer survivors encouraged to take Covid-19 vaccine

No side effect – Noor Hisham

PM Muhyiddin kickstart National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme today