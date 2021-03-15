By Mohammad Arif Nizam

KUALA LUMPUR – “The Sinovac vaccine will be used beginning 18 March at the Rembau Hospital and I am its first recipient,” said the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar.

The Member of Parliament of Rembau who is also the coordinating minister of the vaccination programme wants to be injected with the next vaccine after Pfizer-BioNTech to convince the people on the safety of the second vaccine received by the country.

Earlier, Khairy shared that the government has received 83,070 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and 100,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine to date. The country will receive another 124,020 doses of Pfizer-BioNtech’s vaccine and 100,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine by 22 March.

“On 29 March, the government is expected to receive 125,190 doses of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine and thus, 1,000,350 doses of that vaccine will complete the first quarter’s delivery,” he said during the virtual joint-news conference with Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba after attending the Special Committee for Ensuring Access to COVID-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV) meeting.

Khairy further said that Selangor has recorded the highest vaccination number with 36,163 individuals, followed by Perak (33,036), Sarawak (31,527), Kuala Lumpur (28,244) and Sabah (26,446).

The Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur is the district with the highest vaccination rate with 28,244 individuals, followed by Kinta (10,858), Kuantan (10,344), Gombak (9,047) and Kota Kinabalu (9,132).

According to Khairy, as of 13 March, 292,104 individuals have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

He also said that 23.86 percent of the recipients are nurse, 22.23 percent are doctors, 23.4 percent are other healthcare workers such as medical assistants, radiologists, ambulance drivers among others.

“Other recipients include 21.33 percent from the Malaysia Armed Forces, police, Civil Defence Force (APM), RELA, Customs and others.

“Besides that, 5.62 percent of the recipients are dentists, 3.45 percent are pharmacists and 0.11 percent of the recipients are administrative personnel, people’s representatives and others amounting to 302 individuals,” he said. –MalaysiaGazette

