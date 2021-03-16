By Nizam Zain

KUALA LUMPUR – The daily Covid-19 cases dropped three days in a row with 1,063 cases recorded today compared to 1,208 cases yesterday and 1,354 cases on last Sunday.

Director-General of Health Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that from the amount, 1,059 cases were local infections and four cases were imported.

“This turns the cumulative Covid-19 positive cases in Malaysia to 326,034 cases.

“Meanwhile, the number of active cases is 15,204,” he said.

Besides that, 152 Covid-19 positive cases are being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 68 cases required respiratory support.

There were also five Covid-19 deaths today.

“All five deaths recorded today involved Malaysia citizens with three cases in Sarawak and one each in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

“This shifted the cumulative Covid-19 deaths in Malaysia to 1,218 cases or 0.37 percent,” he said.

Meanwhile, Selangor reported the highest daily cases with 323 cases or 30.4 percent, where 284 of the cases were detected from active close Covid-19 contact and clusters screening on the field.

“This is followed by Sarawak with 183 cases (17.2%), Penang (175 cases), Johor (91), Kuala Lumpur (86), Kelantan (67), Sabah (38), Kedah (32), Perak (24), Terengganu (23), Negeri Sembilan (17), Pahang (2), Melaka (1), Labuan (1), Putrajaya (0) and Perlis (0),” he said.

Besides that, eight cases were reported from the prison related clusters.

“This involved the Tembok Pengkalan Chepa Cluster (5 cases), Tembok Bukit Besi Cluster (1 case), Jalan Harapan Prison Cluster (1 case), and the Jalan Awang Cluster (1 case),” he added. –MalaysiaGazette