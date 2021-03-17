KUALA LUMPUR – The government announced the RM500 one-off cash aid for the B40 group who lost their income due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin also announced the additional payment of RM500 to the recipients of Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat with the income of RM1,000 and below.

The financial aid for 2.4 million eligible recipients would involve an allocation of RM1.2 billion.

“In facing the challenges of the current outbreak, the government will continue to protect the welfare of the people, especially those who are still affected by the pandemic.

“This initiative will focus more on the vulnerable group, people with disabilities and those who lost their jobs,” he said during the announcement of the PEMERKASA strategic stimulus programme which targeted on five main focusses and 20 initiatives, to stimulate the economy of the people and the country.

Elaborating further on the cash aid, the Prime Minister said that the one-off cash payment and the additional BPR payment would involve recipients aged between 21 and 60 and do not require any registration or application.

He said, the verification on the loss of income and cross checks will be made through the system of IRB, EPF and PERKESO.

“Insha-Allah (God Willing), these two special aids will be paid beginning June 2021 to the accounts of the recipients,” he said.

According to the Prime Minister, the Malaysian Department of Insolvency will facilitate those with bankruptcy status to get government assistance.

He said, special leniency will be given to for them to open a bank account online through email application to the Department of Insolvency that manages their case.

“The cash aid credited will not be susceptible to monthly instalment deduction,” he said.

According to Muhyiddin, the government also agreed to expend the period of coverage for the inability to execute contractual obligation that expired on 1 March until 30 June 2021.

The contract will be extended to help the people who are affected and failed to fulfil their contractual obligation. –MalaysiaGazette

Read More:

Special announcement on Pemerkasa Programme this evening