By Malinda Abdul Malik

SUNGAI PETANI – A male toddler died after being left in a car driven by his kindergarten principal for more than four hours at Taman Ria yesterday.

The victim, Muhammad Harraz Aryan Mohd Hafizi, 3, was pronounced dead on his journey from the kindergarten to the Sultan Abdul Halim Shah Hospital.

The Kuala Muda District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Adzli Abu Shah said that investigation found that the victim and another child was picked up by the 49 year-old principal at 7.45 am.

He said, the victim was placed at the backseat of Proton Waja, meanwhile, the other five-year-old child was seated at the front passenger’s seat.

He said, one of the teacher took the five-year-old child when the car arrived at the kindergarten and began the teaching and learning session.

“The Principal parked his car outside the kindergarten, turned off the car engine without realising that the victim was still inside the car.

“However, when the principal was ready to send the victim home, he realised that the victim was not in his class and the class teacher informed him that the victim was not present.

“The principal went straight to the car before finding the victim lying unconscious in it,” he said today.

According to Adzli, the victim was in the car with the doors and windows shut and there was no ventilation between 8.00 am until 12.15 pm.

“Following that, the victim was brought to the hospital and the doctor verified that the victim has passed away. There was no other external injury.

“The principal has been remanded for three days to assist into the investigation. The case is being investigated according to Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001,” he said.

Meanwhile, the mother of the victim, Nor Azira Abd Halim, 36, said that she was shocked by the news about her youngest son when she was working.

She said, her son was a cheerful child at home, however, he was quiet when he was at school.

“Before leaving for work at dawn yesterday, I saw that Muhammad Harraz Aryan was still sleeping and usually, his grandmother would prepare him to go to the kindergarten.

“I was shocked by what happened and I surrender fully to the police for further action,” she said.

His body will be laid to rest at the Raudhatul Solihin Muslim Cemetery at Sungai Petani after the autopsy today. –MalaysiaGazette

