By Mohammad Arif Nizam

KUALA LUMPUR – UMNO Supreme Council Member, Datuk Dira Abu Zahar confessed that she has to keep mum to ensure that there is no rift in the party.

Dira, or, her real name, Khaidhirah, said that at the same time, she needs to take care of everyone’s feelings by not issuing any statement now.

“To ensure that there is no other fissure in this sacred party. I have to keep my mouth sealed in order not to hurt many people,” she Twitted today.

Dira’s statement could be related to the turmoil in UMNO after its President, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that two of its Supreme Council members have been identified as the mastermind who leaked the secret contents of the party’s meeting.

Prior to being active in the politics, Dira was an actress and director. She joined the Puteri UMNO and became its EXCO member in 2015. She is now the Puteri UMNO Jasin division leader.

In June 2018, the daughter to the eighth Chief Minister of Melaka, Datuk Seri Abu Zahar Isnin won the election as the Supreme Council Member of UMNO. –MalaysiaGazette