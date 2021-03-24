By Muhammad Azizul Osman

KUALA LUMPUR – The Ministry of Health (MOH) has identified four new Covid-19 clusters today.

Director-General of Health, Tan Sri Dr. Noor Hisham Abdullah said that from the amount, two clusters involved work places while two others were community and high-risk group clusters.

The two work place clusters are the Jalan Wawasan Dua Cluster in Batu Pahat which involved 24 cases and the Permata Dua Industry Cluster in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan.

“The Permata Dua Cluster involves three factories at Jalan Permata 2, Arab Malaysian Industrial Estate, Nilai, Seremban.

“As of 24 March, 334 individuals have been screen and 51 cases were detected,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

According to him, the high-risk group cluster was detected in the Kuala Langat, Klang and Petaling districts in Selangor.

He added, the Jalan Alam Cluster involved a medical centre at Jalan Sultan Alam Shah, Banting that infected 16 individuals, meanwhile, the Chupak Cluster was detected in the Serian district in Semarahan, Sarawak.

“The community cluster involved the community in Kampung Chupak, Siburan, Serian.

“As of 24 March, 338 individuals have been screened, where 57 Covid-19 positive cases were found in this cluster,” he said. –MalaysiaGazette

Read More:

Covid-19: 1,116 new positive cases, 5 deaths

Covid-19 positive cases drop three days in a row