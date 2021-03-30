By Nizam Zain

KUALA LUMPUR – The police arrested 48 individuals comprised of 42 men and six women, over involvement in money laundering and commercial crime during the Pelican Operation 3.0 around the Klang Valley between 20 and 28 March.

Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said that those detained included a Datuk Seri, who is also the brother to the Nicky Gang leader, Datuk Seri Nicky Liow Soon Hee, who is wanted by the police.

“All 48 individuals are right hand persons to Datuk Seri Liow Soon Hee and they are currently detained under Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012.

“70 raids have been made to track and arrest Nicky Gang members.

“The Nicky Gang is led by Datuk Seri Liow Soon Hee, 33, who is the founder of Winner Dynasty Group operating at Setiawalk Puchong, Selangor,” he said during a news conference in Bukit Aman today.

Op Pelican 3.0 was conducted by the Johor Commercial Criminal Investigation Department and the General Operations Force (PGA) Batalion 4 involving 220 officers.

According to him, the police also seized a Glock 17 pistol with nine live bullets and cash amounting to RM773,145.78 consisting of various currencies.

Besides that, the police also confiscated various luxury vehicles with an estimated value of RM6.67 million believed to be bought using cash from the illegal activities.

“The police also seized other items such as luxury watches, branded items and those will be evaluated by experts to get its actual value,” he said.

Besides that, the police have froze 41 bank accounts amounting to RM4.053 million, seized 35 units of vehicles worth RM8,863,759 involving 21 individuals and 16 entities.

“That involved Yayasan Winner Emperor Sedunia and Pertubuhan Integrity Nicky Liow Malaysia under Section 44(1) AMLATFPUAA 2001.

“Further action to track and freeze assets in land, houses and buildings is ongoing,” he said.

He said, the operation was launch following intelligence gathered in mid-January 2021 by the Johor IPK Commercial Criminal Investigation Department after Op Pelican 2.0 involving Macau Scam activities.

“The Johor IPK task force ran investigation and financial intelligence, which brought to the exposure of online scam activities using mule accounts and have financial transactions with companies belonging to Winner Dynasty Group,” he said.

“The mule accounts are believed to be involved in commercial criminal activities such as loan sharks, non-existence investment and online sales scam,” he added. –MalaysiaGazette

