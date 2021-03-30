By Shawaliah Hadir

KUALA LUMPUR – The work from home (WFH) directive for the public and private sector will end beginning 1 April 2021, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster), Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said, the attendance rate for workers at the private sector, including the manufacturing sector would be allowed at full force.

Elaborating further, Ismail said that the decision would provide an opportunity for the work operation to run in full capacity, especially for the manufacturing sector.

“The special sitting (National Security Council) agreed with the suggestion from the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MTI), to revoke the 30 percent compliance of WFH for the management and supervisors of companies based on several justifications.

“Among them, the WFH for the manufacturing sector is hard to implement as its operation cannot be done remotely. The operation of factories requires complex and technical processes, with the presence of different teams where the managers and supervisors are required to work simultaneously.

“100 percent attendance is allowed for the management, supervisory, operation and support of the private sector, he said during a news conference.

On the public sector, Ismail said that the capacity of attendance would be based on the circular which will be issued soon. –MalaysiaGazette