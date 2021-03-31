By Ainul Asniera Ahsan

KUALA LUMPUR – Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has advised the ministers from UMNO to remain in the Cabinet for the benefit of the people and country.

According to the Prime Minister, several UMNO ministers are holding important portfolios related to the current focus of the government.

“Therefore, I do not want their resignation from the Cabinet to affect all government’s plan to overcome Covid-19 and to recover the national economy.

“Alhamdullilah, at my advice, an agreement is reached that all UMNO ministers will continue to remain in the Cabinet,” said Muhyiddin in a statement.

According to him, all UMNO ministers whom he met two days ago asked him about their position in the Cabinet, following the decision reached during the UMNO General Assembly that the party would cut its tie with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Muhyiddin gave his guarantee that with the current agreement, the Cabinet will function as usual and all government’s initiatives will be executed as planned. –MalaysiaGazette

Read More:

I will be the Chairman of Prasarana until the Parliament is dissolved – Tajuddin

Bukan besar sangat pun jawatan berbanding perjuangan UMNO – Tajuddin

MGNews: UMNO Boleh Tarik Diri Daripada PN Bila-Bila Masa – Zahid Hamidi