By Malinda Abdul Malik

GEORGE TOWN – The Member of Parliament of Rembau, Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar said that he has not decided on the position he would be contesting for in the coming UMNO election.

On the contrary, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation urged the Supreme Council of the party to expedite decision on the status of party election.

“I want to know if there is a decision to have an election first, then, I’ll think about the position to contest for.

“There is no decision from the Supreme Council to postpone or to hold the party election at the moment.

“To me, the Supreme Council needs to make a decision to hold the election and not postpone any further,” he said when asked to comment if he would be contesting for the position of the President in the coming UMNO election.

Earlier, MalaysiaGazette reported that Khairy wanted a party election as it is the only way to resolve the internal turmoil in UMNO.

He said, the election should be held this year and does not need to be postpone to after the General Election (GE).

“UMNO must face the GE with a leadership with clear mandate and is able to rake the support from the people.

“Hold the party election. Do the right thing. Supreme Council. You know that we cannot continue like this,” he said. –MalaysiaGazette