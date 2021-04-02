KUALA LUMPUR – The Immigration Department has not received any information from the police on the involvement of its personnel in the case involving fugitive Datuk Seri Nicky Liow Soon Hee, the founder of Winner Dynasty Group.

Its Director-General Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the department is ready to cooperate with PDRM if its personnel were found to be involved in the country’s biggest money laundering syndicate carried out by the Nicky Gang.

“If indeed there is any personnel involved, we will not compromise. We are ready to cooperate with PDRM to help them complete the investigation,” he said after an integrated operation in Bukit Puchong.

Last Thursday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador revealed that 34 enforcement personnel were suspected of having links with the organised crime syndicate led by Liow, 33. -Bernama / MalaysiaGazette