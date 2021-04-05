By Manzaidi Mohd Amin

KUALA LUMPUR – The Covid-19 cluster involving the education sector shows an increment following the infection related to co-workers and social friends.

Minister of Health, Datuk Seri Dr. Adham Baba said that District Health Offices (PKD) nationwide have been mobilised to the schools right after they receive report from the District Health Offices (PPD) if receive Covid-19 positive cases.

He said, PKD is mobilised to the schools to conduct inspection and would issue advice if the relevant class or school needs to be shut down for maintenance and disinfection works.

“We found that the Education Clusters involving teachers or students are caused by infection through co-workers or social friends. They, then brought the infection to the schools.

“We advise the school supervisors to sanitise the area and the PKD will make thorough risk assessments to ensure that the case and cluster is properly contained.

“After the maintenance is completed, the affected class or school would be allowed to operate for the learning session.

“The monitoring process is important and needs to be conducted continuously by the schools. The teachers, students, workers and school security guards need to practice the new normal,” he said during a weekly news conference with the Ministry of Energy, Science, Technology and Innovation today.

On the third phase of Covid-19 infection, Dr Adham said that the government, through various enforcement agencies emphasize on strict SOP implementation.

He said, continuous compliance of SOP such as no interstate and inter-district travel were among the evidences to prove that effective prevention can be achieved.

He said, the movement restriction and ban has indirectly reduced the risk of infection from continuing to spread. –MalaysiaGazette