By Mohd Zaini Samsu Hadi

KUALA LUMPUR – 15,759 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported today as of 12.00 pm today, compared to 14,345 cases yesterday.

Director-General of Health, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that the increment shifted the cumulative infections in the country to 2,127,934 cases.

Sarawak continued to be the largest contributor of Covid-19 cases in the country after it recorded 3,732 cases.

It is followed by Johor (1,959), Selangor (1,934), Penang (1,417), Kelantan (1,338), Sabah (1,291) and Perak (1,184).

Meanwhile, other states recorded below 1,000 cases. Kedah recorded 786 cases, Pahang (707), Terengganu (592), Kuala Lumpur (359), Melaka (264), Putrajaya (34), Perlis (23) and Labuan (7).

On a relevant development, an infographic data shared by the Ministry of Health (MOH) showed that the utilisation of hospital beds, intensive care unit (ICU) and respiratory support have also recorded positive development. They are currently below 80 percent of its capacity.

The ICU ward usage is currently at 75.2 percent, meanwhile, hospital beds are at 70.4 percent. Meanwhile, the respiratory support equipment are at 50.3 percent of its capacity. On the other hand, quarantine centres are at 58.3 percent of its capacity.

Nevertheless, according to the breakdown of states, five states have recorded over 80 percent of ICU ward utilisation, namely, in Kedah (97.5 percent), Johor (93 percent), Penang (92.4 percent), Perak (83.6 percent) and Terengganu (82.1 percent).

Meanwhile, five states recorded over 80 percent of hospital utilisation in Johor (89.9 percent), Perlis (89.1 percent), Penang (83.6 percent), Kelantan (82.7 percent) and Terengganu (81.6 percent).

Johor occupies the highest rate of quarantine centre capacity at 85.1 percent, followed by Pahang (79 percent) and Kelantan (69.6 percent).

Perak on the other hand, utilises the highest rate of respiratory support equipment with 78.5 percent, Kedah (77.6 percent), Penang (75.2 percent) and Kelantan (70.5 percent). -MalaysiaGazette

Read More:

301 new deaths, almost 24,000 Covid-19 death toll

Worrying Covid-19 infection trend among children – Health DG