By Kamariah Khalidi

KUALA LUMPUR – 14,990 Covid-19 positive cases were reported nationwide today.

The increment shifted the cumulative infections in the country to 2,142,924 cases.

According to the Director-General of Health, Tan Sri Dr. Noor Hisham Abdullah, Selangor returned to dominate the daily chart with 2,414 cases, followed by Johor with 1,880 cases.

Meanwhile, Sarawak recorded 1,712 cases, Kelantan (1,573), Perak (1,490), Penang (1,224), Sabah (1,199) and Kedah with 1,007 cases.

Other states recorded less than 1,000 daily positive cases. They involve Terengganu (852), Pahang (688), Kuala Lumpur (338), Melaka (313), Negeri Sembilan (170), Perlis (97), Putrajaya (30) and three cases were reported in Labuan.

Noor Hisham added that the capacity and hospital beds usage for Covid-19 cases have reached 63 percent, or 16,698 cases as at 5.00 pm today.

Meanwhile, 75 percent of the beds in intensive care unit (ICU) or 1,496 cases have been utilised. – MalaysiaGazette

