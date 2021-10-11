By Manzaidi Mohd Amin

KUALA LUMPUR – UMNO has named the Member of Parliament of Cameron Highlands, Datuk Ramli Mohd Nor as the candidate for Deputy Speaker of Dewan Rakyat.

The Secretary-General of UMNO, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan shared the nomination in a Twit today./

“Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and the President of UMNO, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi have agreed to nominate Ramli as the Deputy Speaker of Dewan Rakyat.

“This is a history. The first Orang Asli is nominated today, in conjunction with the nomination deadline, prior to the Parliament sitting on 25 October 2021,” he said.

Ahmad was nominated by Ismail Sabri earlier as the Deputy Speaker of Dewan Rakyat, however, due to the political rift with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia who threatened to be excluded from voting, Ahmad withdrew himself from the nomination, stating that he has restrictions and responsibility as the Secretary-General of UMNO.

According to Ahmad, he had a discussion with the leadership of UMNO and another candidate will be nominated soon. – MalaysiaGazette

