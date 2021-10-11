KUALA LUMPUR – The government is reminded not to merely approve the registration of Parti Kuasa Rakyat (PKR) but rejects the registration of Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA).

Supreme Council Member of UMNO, Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi said that there is not two PKR parties, namely, the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Parti Kuasa Rakyat (PKR).

“Same but different. What if the registration of PKR (new) is approved and MUDA is not?

“There’s nothing to be afraid of Syed Saddiq. It would be good to approve both,” he said, while asking when Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali will set up his new party.

Parti Kuasa Rakyat is set up by the Prime Minister’s elder brother, Kamarazaman Yaakob yesterday.

The Nationalism- Marhaenism (people friendly) party aims to fight for the fate of the people, especially those in the lower income group (B40), middle income group (M40) and the youths.

He said, the party is not driven or arranged by anyone, but it is formed together with his friends who would like to fight for the rights of the poor people in the country.

However, the party has decided to be government friendly as what they are fighting for will not be achieved if they are not friendly with the government. -MalaysiaGazette