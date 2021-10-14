By Shawaliah Hadir

KUALA LUMPUR – The man who prayed in the middle of the road, causing traffic congestion at Jalan Ipoh yesterday had earlier escaped from the psychiatry ward of Hospital Selayang.

The Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department Chief, ACP Sarifudin Mohd Salleh said that the man was receiving treatment at that hospital.

The traffic police who were patrolling the area received an information about the traffic jam at Jalan Ipoh.

“Upon reaching the location, they found a man standing in the middle of the road, praying and reciting the azan. They tried to persuade the man and brought him to the Shell petrol station nearby to calm him down.

“The man was also wearing a white wrist band which looked like the hospital band,” he said in a statement.

The video of the incident went viral in the social media, showing a man praying on the busy road, ignoring everything around him on 13 October, 3.35pm at Jalan Ipoh, near the Taman City Shell petrol station heading towards the city.

The traffic police at the location had to divert the congested traffic due to the man’s action.

The traffic police also received a lot of praises from the netizens as he waited for the man to finish his prayers while controlling the traffic on that road.

Commenting further Sarifudin said that after calming that man down, he was sent to the hospital for further treatment. -MalaysiaGazette